Pensacola, Escambia County law enforcement hold National Night Out

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement’s National Night Out was held Tuesday night at Legion Field in Pensacola.

The event’s mission, according to law enforcement, is to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for and participation in local anti-crime initiatives; strengthen the relationship between locals and law enforcement; and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back against crime.

Pensacola Police Department and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office had several patrol vehicles at the event and booths set up.

Vendors like Pensacola State College, The National Guard, National Search Center for Missing and Trafficked Children, and others also set up booths for community members to check out. Free hotdogs were also given out.

Escambia County Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said the event brings the community together in solidarity.

“We’re here to really just symbolically hold hands and say this is not the kind of neighborhood that we want to live in,” Simmons said. “The kind of neighborhood we want to live in is a neighborhood in which a child, any child, can grow up and realize their full potential.”

PPD Officer Pearce Baker shared that sentiment.

“We’re letting everybody know that we’re here for them, same with the sheriff’s department — that they’re here for the citizens of the county and we’re here for the citizens of the city. And just let them know that we’re not bad people. And we’re here to help. We’re here to be there for them.”

The event was held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The National Night Out is held in partnership with the Pensacola Police Department, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, CDAC Behavioral Care, Inc., Target and Academy Sports and Outdoors.