Pensacola elementary choir to perform with Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Hellen Caro Elementary School fifth-grade choir will perform Friday night at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre with Jon Foreman, best known for being the lead singer of the band Switchfoot.

Foreman was already planning to come to Pensacola but the choir’s director, Joshua Kaye, made a deal through Instagram to have the choir perform with him.

“I saw that he was coming to Pensacola, and I’ve been a Switchfoot fan for a really long time,” Kaye said. “So I was talking to my dad and on a whim, I said, ‘wouldn’t it be cool if the choir sang with him?’”

Foreman agreed and Kaye created the choir’s arrangement. They’ll sing “Your Love is Strong” and “All of God’s Children” tonight with Foreman.

Choir members said they were ecstatic to perform with Foreman Friday night but a bit nervous.

“I’ve never sung with a professional so I’m kind of nervous but really excited,” Destini Lee said.

“I’m nervous, like what if we mess up,” added Timothy Simpson. “But I know we’ll probably do good.”

Both said they sing because it makes them happy.

Kaye said he knows he’ll be proud of his students tonight no matter what.

“If they do it just right, there’s not going to be a dry eye in the house,” he said. “I guarantee my eyes will be the first ones watering up when they hit that first note.”