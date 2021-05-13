Pensacola City Council approves Eric Randall as police chief

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council approved Eric Randall as police chief during its council meeting Thursday night.

On May 3, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced during his weekly press conference he had selected Eric Randall, an assistant chief in Newport News, Virginia, as Pensacola’s next top cop.

Randall’s first day as Pensacola police chief chief is set for June 14. Read his full biography below.

Eric Randall’s biography

Assistant Chief Randall began his career with Newport News Police Department in 1998 as an auxiliary officer. In February 2000, he became a full-time officer where he worked as a patrol officer, bike officer, field training officer, narcotics detective, and explosive breacher on the department’s tactical operations unit.

In 2006, Assistant Chief Randall was promoted to Sergeant where he served as a supervisor in patrol and the Organized Crime Division. As a sergeant in Organized Crime Division, he led investigations related to the illegal distribution of narcotics and supervised the FBI’s Peninsula Safe Streets Task Force.

In 2010, Assistant Chief Randall was promoted to Lieutenant. As a Lieutenant, he served in a variety of assignments to include Acting Precinct Commander, Acting Criminal Investigations Commander, and Tactical Operations Unit Commander (SWAT).



On November 16, 2014, he was promoted to Captain and served as the South Precinct Commander.



On August 14, 2017, he was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police and serves as the Investigations Bureau Commander.



Assistant Chief Randall earned both a MS and BA in Criminal Justice from Saint Leo University. He is a graduate of the 63rd session of the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) – Senior Management Institute for Police. During his law enforcement career, Assistant Chief Randall has received numerous awards and commendations to include the two Life Saving Awards, 2014 Homeless Outreach Collaborative Team Outstanding Community Service Award, 2012 William F. Corvello Leadership Award, 2010 United States Attorney Public Service Award, 2009 Federal Bureau of Investigation Top Gang Investigation, NOBLE Criminal Justice Achievement Award, and the United States Attorney Award for Excellence in Management.