Pensacola Chamber creates food BINGO contest to promote local restaurants

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Greater Pensacola Chamber has created a virtual “Takeout Bingo” contest to promote local restaurants.
Takeout Bingo will take place April 14 through April 30 to promote Pensacola restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s how it works:
The game is played like regular BINGO. However, instead of numbers, there are actions related to food. For example, there’s a square with the action, “sushi to go.” The person competing in the contest will get the sushi to go.
They will then take a photo of their food and their receipt. The process continues until you have completed five actions in a row or diagonally.
You then send your photos and receipts to bingo@pensacolachamber.com.
Each time you register a Bingo and send everything in, you are registered to win a $150 gift card from a local restaurant. Each person has a chance for 12 bingos and therefore 12 entries.
Three winners will be chosen on May 1.
The chamber says a list of “bingo deals” will come out tonight.
