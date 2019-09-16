Pensacola Beach sign set to come down Tuesday, be replaced Thursday

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Preparations are underway in Gulf Breeze to replace the iconic Pensacola Beach sign with a new, more durable option.

Eric Sparr, manager of Daytona Beach-based Kenco Signs and Awning, said the sign will be taken down Tuesday.

The sign welcomes beachgoers as they turn right from Highway 98 in Gulf Breeze to head toward Pensacola Beach.

Sparr had planned to take down the sign Monday, but the structure was too deteriorated to come down in one piece.

“It’s too dangerous,” he said. “I’m surprised the sign is still standing.”

Sparr plans to carefully disassemble and lay down the structure Tuesday. Disassembly of the sign will continue Wednesday.

Thursday, the new sign will be assembled, Sparr said. The center, yellow “Pensacola Beach” part of the sign will arrive then, he said.

If all goes as planned, it’s possible the new sign will be assembled and raised to welcome those heading into Pensacola beach Thursday night.

The new sign appears to be modernized but still resembles the Pensacola Beach sign still standing.

Sparr said the county plans to auction off the old sign.