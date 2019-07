PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Want to see the the Blue Angels practice? Pensacola Bay Cruises is offering the best seat in the bay.

The downtown ferry company is offering boat cruises Aug. 7-8, Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 20. The cruise starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m.

