Pensacola Bay Bridge to reopen to four lanes of traffic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) The Pensacola Bay Bridge will reopen to four lanes of traffic Thursday morning for the first time since the bridge was damaged by Hurricane Sally in September.

Two lanes of traffic westbound traffic are now open to drivers and the remaining two lanes of eastbound traffic are expected to open later this morning. There will be no load restrictions and a center-lane reserved for emergency vehicles.

The speed limit will remain at 35 miles per hour while additional work on the bridge continues. Repairs to the multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists are expected to be complete in the Fall.

Tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge, which had been suspended, will be reinstated on Sunday, June 20.