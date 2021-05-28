Pensacola Bay Bridge reopens after eight month closure

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Pensacola Bay Bridge has reopened nearly eight months after being forced to close due to damage from Hurricane Sally.

The majority of the bridge is open to four lanes of traffic, two in each direction, except for a two-lane, half-mile segment just west of the bridge’s arch while work to complete final repairs continues.

The speed limit is temporarily set at 35 miles per hour while repairs are complete.

There are emergency refuge areas available on the bridge.

To quickly clear travel lanes following vehicle incidents, assist drivers in the event of mechanical breakdowns, and keep the bridge free of debris, FDOT’s Road Ranger Service Patrol will be stationed on each end of the bridge from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on weekends and major holidays.

At other times, at least one unit will be on-call and available. Law enforcement will also be on sight 24-hours a day on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.

Consistent with the requirements within the construction contract, FDOT will continue to withhold payments of $35,000 per day until four lanes of traffic are restored to the entire southbound span of the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

FDOT is regularly reviewing the contractor’s schedule of the entire Pensacola Bay Bridge Project with the anticipated completion date for all improvements currently scheduled for January 2022.

At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge are suspended through Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Escambia County Area Transit will soon discontinue service for the Route 61 detour across the Garcon Point Bridge. Normal schedules for Route 61 and Route 64 Beach Jumper will restart.