Pensacola Bay Bridge pedestrian walkway expected to open by the end of the year

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Residents who live around the Pensacola Bay Bridge are excited about the pedestrian walkway that the Florida Department of Transportation says will open by the end of the year. FDOT officials say the path is for cyclists and walker or runners. It’s a ten foot wide multi use path that will also have benches for people to sit and relax.

Patrice Adams and Teresa Ross have been walking together for over twenty years. They say when the pedestrian bridge opens, their walks will get a lot better.

“We’ve been walking the fishing bridge all these years and we’ve enjoyed it and we love being around the water and it’s gorgeous,” Adams said. “This will be an exiciting time for Pensacola.”

Bill Razzell is a local photographer in Pensacola, he says he can’t wait for the pedestrian walkway to open so he can take some good photos.

“I do a lot of photography and wildlife photography,” Razell said. “The shots you can get from the bridge will be a lot better than shooting from a moving car.”

FDOT says people will not be aloud to fish from the bridge. The entire project is expected to be done in 2021.