Pensacola adds nearly 2,000 private-sector jobs

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday the Pensacola area has added 1,900 private-sector jobs since last year.

A Governor’s Office media release says the private-sector industry in Pensacola has seen the most growth in education and health services, with 1,100 new jobs added since last year.

Statewide, Florida businesses created 11,500 new private-sector jobs in June.

Florida’s annual private-sector job growth rate of 2.7% exceeds the nation’s rate of 1.7%.

Pensacola’s unemployment rate remained at about 3.5% as of June, on par with the statewide average.