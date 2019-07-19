Pensacola adds nearly 2,000 private-sector jobs

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
desantis_ron_1535417289080.png

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday the Pensacola area has added 1,900 private-sector jobs since last year.

A Governor’s Office media release says the private-sector industry in Pensacola has seen the most growth in education and health services, with 1,100 new jobs added since last year.

Statewide, Florida businesses created 11,500 new private-sector jobs in June.

Florida’s annual private-sector job growth rate of 2.7% exceeds the nation’s rate of 1.7%.

Pensacola’s unemployment rate remained at about 3.5% as of June, on par with the statewide average.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida