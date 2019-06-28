Penelope’s Closet opens their new location

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Penelope’s Closet has opened its new location on Old Shell Road near the corner of Sage Avenue.

The new location is about double the size of the old Penelope’s Closet and allows them to sell more types of items. That’s important because the more they sell, the more money comes in. All of the proceeds made at the thrift store goes directly back into the Penelope House shelter.

For 40 years, Penelope House has been sheltering women and children coming out of abusive situations.

“For the community to step up, support us, and help us help those that are in need is just a really good feeling,” said Penelope House Executive Director Tonie Ann Torrans.

Penelope’s Closet is open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can follow them on Facebook for a look at items they’re selling.