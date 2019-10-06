Penelope House supporters take pledge against domestic violence

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Lighthouse and Penelope House are asking Baldwin and Mobile County residents to take the pledge against domestic violence.

Sunday afternoon, supporters of both the Lighthouse and Penelope House took a pledge to commit to a life free of violence and abuse. Supporters met at Ralph & Kacoo’s under the stairs to take the pledge.

The full pledge reads:

“We, the people of Baldwin and Mobile Counties from all walks of life, of all faiths, of all ages, and culturally diverse groups, express our commitment to a life free from violence and abuse by holding hands in solidarity today on Sunday October 6, 2019. As global citizens we pledge that we will break the silence, speak out and say no to violence. We stand united to build a world of equality and justice; love and respect; tolerance and peace.” Penelope House

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, this is one of Penelope House’s many events to bring awareness to domestic violence.

Get your purple on! 💜💜💜WPMI NBC 15 News FOX10 News WKRG FM Talk 1065 Posted by Penelope House on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

This comes just after Thursday’s murder-suicide in Prichard, which put a spotlight on abusive relationships at the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Jasmine Fields was shot by her recent ex-boyfriend Tyvontae Johnson before he committed suicide, according to police.

Penelope House offers services to help women and men get out of violent relationships safely. You can call their crisis line 24 hours a day at 251-342-8994. You can also visit Penelope’s Closet at 2907 Old Shell Road, where they have pamphlets about the different kinds of domestic violence.