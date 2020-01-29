Pen Air Federal Credit Union expanding

Pen Air released the following statement on their expansion of their corporate HQ in Pensacola:

Pensacola, FLA. (January 28, 2020) – Pen Air Federal Credit Union is celebrating breaking ground on its newest Corporate Campus Headquarters located behind the current Corporate Office on 1495 E. Nine Mile Road.



The new corporate office will consist of three floors and 49,400 square feet of conditioned space with a 2,400 square foot rooftop terrace. The new building will house the Executive Team and several back-office support areas.



“Our design objectives were to create a flexible environment that would allow Pen Air to grow, attract, and retain top talent,” said Stu Ramsey, President and CEO of Pen Air. “We wanted to create space for our team to thrive, collaborate, and be creative. Therefore, we have planned for zones for focused work, collaboration, and innovation.”



Pen Air, along with DAG Architecture and Design and Hewes & Company, LLC, have designed a campus that correlates with Pen Air’s well initiative for their team members. The site will feature a walking trail that connects the two Pen Air corporate campuses with points of interest along the way, creating a park-like feel. In addition, all private offices and work stations will be equipped with powered height adjustable desks.



The new site will be Pen Air’s first venture into eco-friendly building projects. “We believe in being good stewards to the environment and not leaving a harmful footprint. Our plans were designed to meet certain Green Globe requirements from the building materials chosen to construction and commissioning processes,” says Stu. Pensacola locals will also be happy to know that Pen Air intends to construct in areas of the property that will preserve the wetlands and Heritage oak trees that have thrived on the land for decades.

Construction on Pen Air’s new corporate headquarters is estimated for completion in the fall of 2021.



At Pen Air Federal Credit Union, respect is a guiding principle. As the largest and oldest credit union headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, with $1.5 billion in assets, Pen Air is dedicated to enhancing lives through exceptional service, strength, and financial solutions. With fifteen locations in Northwest Florida and Southeast Alabama combined with online and mobile banking, we provide worldwide reach. Pen Air is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution, serving the community and improving lives since 1936. For more information, visit penair.org.