Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-10 eastbound in Pensacola Monday night.
It happened at 8:46 p.m. at mile marker 11, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene to get more information.
