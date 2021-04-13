Pedestrian struck by two cars, seriously injured in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A man was seriously injured when he was hit by two cars on West Fairfield Dr. late Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was hit by a Chevrolet sedan when he walked into oncoming traffic near North Pace Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. The man was thrown over the car and was then hit by a Kia that was driving behind it.

The victim was rushed to Baptist Hospital where he is in critical condition. A witness told WKRG News 5 the victim is a homeless man in his mid-20s.

