Pedestrian hit by scooters in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man was hit by two juveniles while they were riding scooters.

It happened on Tuesday, January 14, around 10:30 p.m. Police say they were called to the area of Dauphin Street and Franklin Street for a person injured.

Police say the victim said he was hit by two juvenile females riding scooters, the victim told police the two girls continued on as they laughed at him and did not stop to assist him.

FULL RELEASE FROM MPD:

