Pedestrian hit by car on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on North Place Boulevard where a man was hit by a Ford SUV, FHP Lt. Eddie Elmore confirmed to News 5.

The crash happened at about 1:10 p.m. on North Place Boulevard and West Brainerd Street.

Pensacola resident Rita Maxey said the man, described as a black male in his 20s, was trying to get away from a dog on the sidewalk in front of a home on North Pace Boulevard when he backed into the street.

Maxey hit the man in her Ford, stopped and called 911.

“I was going about 40 miles an hour, and he was going back and I was trying to dodge him but he got hit still,” Maxey said. “I was trying my best not to hit him but he went way back and I hit him.”

News 5 arrived on scene as the man was being transported via ambulance to a hospital. Maxey said she was not sure what injuries the man sustained but she said he was bloody.

The story will be updated as more information is available.