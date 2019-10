FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Monday night the City of Fairhope named its Veteran of the Year. Larry DiAmco is not only a veteran, but a member of the Honor Guard of Baldwin County. The Honor Guard is a voluntary group of veterans dedicated to rendering military burial honors to our vets and service members.

DiAmco was a Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He served 32 years on active duty and has been volunteering in Fairhope and the surrounding area for years.