Pedestrian hit by a car, Mobile police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating after someone was hit by a car this morning near Dauphin Street and Northgate Drive. It happened just before 6 a.m. We do not have an update on the victim’s condition this morning.
LATEST STORIES
- 2 Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies shot in North Linden
- Newsfeed Now: Veteran catches baby from burning building; “Cat burglar” goes viral
- Dollar Tree, Family Dollar will no longer require face masks at all stores
- LIVE: Gov. Ivey encourages Alabamians to complete 2020 Census during summit meeting
- Fairhope police investigate burglary at Mr. Spud’s