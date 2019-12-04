Pedestrian hit by a car in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have confirmed that someone was hit by a car on Schillinger Road near Adobe Ridge. It happened just after 7 a.m. We aren’t sure how badly they were hurt. Watch for emergency crews as you drive through the area.
