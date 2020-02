OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was critically injured Tuesday in a crash near the intersection of US Highway 98 and Pier Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol says at about 3 p.m., a Dodge Caravan hit a pedestrian, who was walking eastbound on the north shoulder of Highway 98. The pedestrian crossed into the path of the Dodge and was hit, according to FHP.

The pedestrian, who remains unknown at this time, was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with critical injuries.