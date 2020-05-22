Paving project will close Section Street Monday in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A portion of Section Street in Fairhope is about to be closed for updates. The street will be paved on Monday, but it will reopen Tuesday morning.

Residents have noticed construction crews working on various roads in the area for a while, but that will change soon now that the sewer upgrades are nearing completion. Here’s the latest.

