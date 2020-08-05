Pause on American cruises extended until October 31

(WKRG) — The voluntary pause on American cruise ships has been extended until October 31st. Carnival Cruise Lines announced the decision in a Tweet earlier this morning. In their statement, Carnival says all members of the Cruise Lines International Association agreed to extend the voluntary pause. You can read the full statement below.

