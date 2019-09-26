Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at OWA now hiring

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at OWA is now hiring more than 200 positions.

Positions include servers, hostesses, retail, bakery, food/line prep, and bussers. Recruitment is beginning now online.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online and secure an interview appointment. To apply, go to VisitOWA.com/PaulaDeen, click the Apply Now button, select your interested position(s) and complete the pre-screening application. Accepted online applicants will receive an email confirmation with further instructions on interview times, location and details.

Because the restaurant is still under construction, no applications or interviews will be received at the restaurant. An Employee Recruiting Center has been set up in Downtown OWA (between Alvin’s Island Tropical Department Store and the Brandon Styles Live showroom). The recruiting center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, Sept. 30. The temporary address is 1501 S. OWA Boulevard, Unit 101-G, Foley, AL 36535.

Two job fairs are also scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen Employee Recruiting Center. Interested applicants should bring two forms of identification. A resume is optional.

The restaurant will be the newest addition to OWA’s 520-acre resort destination and is slated to open November 2019.