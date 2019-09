FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5 has learned from OWA officials that Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is expected to open sometime by the end of 2019. We’re told right now they expect to open in mid-November, but an official opening date has not yet been announced.

We brought you the construction updates in June when a September timeframe was planned, but it looks like you’ll have to wait a little longer for southern cooking at OWA.

We’ll keep you posted once an opening date has been announced.