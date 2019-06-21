Paula Deen restaurant still on track to open at OWA

by: Blake Brown

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is still scheduled to open on time at OWA, according to Kristin Hellmich, Director of Marketing & Public Relations at OWA.

“They are anticipating a late August/early September opening of this year,” she says.

The restaurant announced last year that it planned to open at OWA and add to the growing list of locations.

Work still continues on the inside of the restaurant, located near the new theater for Legends in Concert.

Right now there are locations in Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach, Texas, Florida and Missouri.

