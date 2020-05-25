Patriotic Pier wows from above

MULLET POINT, Ala. (WKRG) — Talk about a patriotic spirit! A local family has painted part of the pier at their Baldwin County home to look like an American Flag. This pier is in Mullet Point. Bradley Donaghey asked his granddaughter, Teresa Vallee, to paint the flag on their pier in 2016. She touched it up just in time for this Memorial Day holiday.
The American flag makes for quite a show from a drone photo overhead!
