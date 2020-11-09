Pathway Middle School student arrested for assaulting two teachers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say they arrested a 12-year-old middle school student on Friday. MPD says they responded to Pathway Middle school for an assault call. They say the 12-year-old physically assaulted two teachers. The student was taken to Strickland Youth Center.

