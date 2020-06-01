Pat Dye, Auburn coaching legend, dies at 80

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — Legendary Auburn University football coach Pat Dye has died, The Auburn Plainsman reported Monday.

Dye, who was 80, recently contracted COVID-19 and was also battling kidney issues, the report said.

With a 12-year Auburn coaching career that resulted in four SEC titles, three Coach of the Year honors, and a streak of 9 straight winning seasons, Dye will forever be one of the most well-known and well-loved names on the Plains.

Dye helped move the Iron Bowl to Auburn every other year, after decades of the game being played at Legion Field in Birmingham. The 1989 victory over Alabama was the first on Auburn’s campus.

Before coming to Auburn, Dye was a two-time All-American player at Georgia. He was also an assistant coach at Alabama under Bear Bryant and head coach at East Carolina and Wyoming.

Dye finished his Auburn career with a 99-39-4 record and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. That same year, the team named the field after him.

Governor Kay Ivey issued the following statement on Coach Dye’s passing:

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Pat Dye — a great man, coach and member of the Auburn family. Not only was he a phenomenal football coach, but an even better person. For years, I have known Pat personally and have always valued his friendship and colorful commentary. He had great takes on both football and life. Coach Dye truly embodied the Auburn spirit. He will be missed not only by the Auburn family, but the entire state of Alabama. War Eagle, Coach. Your life and legacy lives on.”

