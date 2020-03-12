Passenger bails from vehicle during Summerdale traffic stop, driver arrested on drug charges

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summerdale Police made a drug bust Wednesday morning in Baldwin County. Police stopped a vehicle near Tractor Supply for an expired tag, but officers found discovered a lot more. During the stop a passenger bailed from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in 9.4 grams of methamphetamine, 7.161 ounces of marijuana, 6 naproxen, 3 oxycodone, 1 pipe, 1 grinder and digital scales. Diane Downs was charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st, Drug Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Prescription Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The passenger was not located.

