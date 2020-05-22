Passenger airplane crashes in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) – An aviation official says a passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties. The aircraft arriving from the eastern city of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members, the official said. Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to try and land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport. Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport.

