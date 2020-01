PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — A Pascagoula homeowner fatally shot an armed person who was burglarizing his home.

Pascagoula Police responded to 3202 Nathan Hale Ave at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, the homeowner said he shot an armed person who was burglarizing his home. The suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

Pascagoula Police are currently investigating. If you have any information, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

