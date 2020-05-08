Parts of the United States could see a historic snowstorm this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Good morning Gulf Coast and Happy Friday. Today’s forecast headlines include an approaching cold front today, showers and thunderstorms later in the day, then a gorgeous Mother’s Day weekend.

A cold front will approach the region from the north today. This will lead to increasing clouds through the day with shower and storms moving in after lunchtime. Be WEATHER AWARE as an isolated strong storm will be possible through the afternoon, but the overall severe weather threat will be low. If a storm were to become severe the main concern would be the potential of damaging straight-line winds. Storms should move east and wrap up before midnight.