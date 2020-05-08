Parts of the United States could see a historic snowstorm this weekend

BOSTON (AP) – The northeastern U.S. is about to get a cold spring farewell from winter’s bad boy, the polar vortex, which could bring rare May snowfall and record-low temperatures to some areas over the Mother’s Day weekend. The National Weather Service says a low pressure system off the coast of southern New England is pulling cold air down from the north. Current forecasts call for perhaps as much as 2 inches of snow in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts on Friday into Saturday, and rain with flakes possible in the Boston area. Massachusetts hasn’t had measurable snow in May since 2002.

