Partial human skull found in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile police say a city employee found a partial human skull on the 4300 block of Fathbrook Lane in the Crestview community. The discovery was made around 1 p.m. A Mobile Police homicide unit is investigating. Police do not know how the long remains have been there.

