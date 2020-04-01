Partial human skull found in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile police say a city employee found a partial human skull on the 4300 block of Fathbrook Lane in the Crestview community. The discovery was made around 1 p.m. A Mobile Police homicide unit is investigating. Police do not know how the long remains have been there.
LATEST POSTS:
- Old-school toy makes a comeback
- Nice stretch of weather continues tonight and into Thursday
- Will COVID-19 impact the food supply chain in the US?
- Popular therapy dog, Millie, has to stay home from work due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus staying north of the California-Mexico border