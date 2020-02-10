Part of Florida Street in Midtown Mobile to be closed for roadwork

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Part of Florida Street in Mobile will be closed down for roadwork this week.

Northbound Florida Street, between Airport Boulevard and Mount Island Drive, will be closed for two days as crews resurface the road.

The road will be closed to traffic on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 12 and 13 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The road is already down to one lane each direction while crews are working the resurfacing project.

To avoid the roadwork, the City of Mobile suggests you take Airport Boulevard to Mount Island Drive West.

For additional information call City Engineering at 251-208-7457.

