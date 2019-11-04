Parole hearings in Alabama to resume this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Parole hearings in Alabama are set to resume on Nov. 5. This after the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles halted parole hearings for September and October as they reformed and improved the bureau.

In South Alabama, there are more than 30 inmates hoping to start the next chapter of their lives out of jail, who are currently being considered for parole.

News 5 has reported on the so-called “revolving door of crime” in Mobile County, there have been many cases of convicted felons spending less than 25 percent of their sentence in prison.

Back in June, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill aimed at reforming Alabama’s Pardons and Paroles Board. That bill went into effect on Sept 1.

Judge Charlie Graddick was appointed as the director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles by Governor Ivey on Sept. 1.

A week later, Judge Graddick postponed more than 600 hearings for parole because part of the parole process did not comply with the new law.

More than 300 inmates are listed as being considered for parole on the Bureau’s website.

Judge Graddick will host a news conference Monday in Montgomery on the resumption of parole hearings. A release from his office says he will discuss “his opposition to the release of violent criminals.”