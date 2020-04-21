Paris police see uptick in unrest following ongoing lockdown

A woman wearing a face mask crosses a street as a man enjoys the sun on his balcony during a nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19, in Paris, Monday, April 20, 2020. A flood of new research suggests that far more people have had the Covid-19 without any symptoms, fueling hope that it will turn out to be much less lethal than originally feared. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) – Paris police are facing a modest uptick of unrest in the oft-troubled suburbs of the now locked-down French capital. A scattering of vehicle and trash-can blazes and firework explosions on successive nights on the outskirts of Paris this week have so far been far milder than previous outbreaks of violence. But the renewed tensions are also a reminder of policing difficulties that have long simmered in troubled neighborhoods of the city, before the lockdown forced most people indoors. Paris police said officers arrested nine people in two suburbs after renewed unrest overnight Tuesday. They were suspected of either possessing fireworks or gathering together to commit violence.

