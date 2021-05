(WKRG) — The Alabama Supreme Court has cleared the way for a lawsuit over the death of a woman who killed herself after claiming she’d been raped while attending the University of Alabama.

The parents of Megan Rondini filed the wrongful death suit against T.J. Bunn Jr. The young woman accused Bunn of sexual assault before taking her life months later in 2016. Bunn maintains the two had a consensual sexual relationship. He was never charged with a crime.