Parents excited for MCPSS to begin face-to-face instruction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Brush off the backpacks, Mobile County Public Schools announced it’s reopening classrooms. The district is giving parents the option to remain remote or send their students back to school.

It’s an unexpected but very welcome surprise for families! It may take a few weeks to get all the students back in classrooms, but parents told WKRG News 5, they’re overjoyed their students will be able to go back before the end of the first nine weeks.

Theresa Hartley has one student in the Mobile County Schools System. She said, “My coworker got the email, and she screamed so loud that we thought we were about to be robbed, and it was like Christmas Day when we found out this great news.”

Julie Barker has two students enrolled with MCPSS. She said, “I just opened up my email, and so I’m sitting in my hot car sweating and I’m just like, ‘Yes!’ I was really happy. I was cheering.”

WKRG News 5 spoke to both moms about the first day of school at the beginning of the month. Now we’re speaking with them again, finding out how they feel about the district giving them the option to send their students to class.

Hartley said, “I’m so relieved. My little girl has been so sad, isolated at home every single day, me being a working mom, I’ve had to like try to call all day and check in on her. I mean it’s the greatest news ever! She gets to have a real high school experience now!”

The district is phasing in students in groups. District Spokesperson Rena Phillips said, “We’re transitioning it so that each school, depending on what grades they offer, has a limited number.”

If all goes according to plan, all students who choose to return to class will be back by Oct. 5.

Barker said, “I was really happy to see that the kindergartners were going to go back early on because I think they’re the ones struggling the most, and then my fifth grader is actually doing really well, so to kind of leave them towards the end. I think the slow approach is greatly appreciated.”

Students who do choose to return to class will have to wear a mask. The district reports this is a tentative plan and will communicate any changes to parents.

