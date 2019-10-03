Paratroopers injured at Camp Shelby

Paratroopers were injured during a training exercise at Camp Shelby. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office confirms a number of soldiers were taken to Forrest General Hospital. Here is a full statement from the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division:

“At 8:00 P.M. this evening the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, United States Army Alaska, conducted an Airborne Operation on Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Miss., with approximately 650 Soldiers jumping in to begin at ten-day training exercise. We are still consolidating Soldiers on the drop zone at this time. Airborne Operations all bear an inherent risk.

We strive to mitigate this risk as much as possible. Forrest General Hospital was notified prior to the jump of the potential influx of patients and the types of injuries to be expected and emergency vehicles were on standby at Camp Shelby prior to the jump.

We are grateful for the overwhelming support that we have received from units here on Camp Shelby as well as local first responders. The entire community has come together to ensure that we are able to provide expert treatment to any Soldiers who were injured during the Airborne Operation. Confirmed injuries are not known at this time.

Once all Soldiers have been accounted for, our goal is ultimately to continue training. Despite the challenges that we currently face, Soldiers always place the mission first.”

