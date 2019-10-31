Paranormal activity surrounds Blakeley State Park, some suggest

SPANISH FORT, Ala (WKRG) – Under a canvas of live oaks, more than 2,000 acres of trails, fields and grave sites are scattered below.

“We’re on the largest battlefield in the state of Alabama,” says Mike Bunn, Director of Historic Blakeley State Park.

A battle occurred here many years ago and lives were lost.

“So much tragedy that’s occurred here. Whether you go back to the early town of Blakeley and the people, several people were killed with the epidemic of yellow fever that struck the town 2 or 3 times in its first decade and of course you had a civil war battle,” says Bunn.

Confederate Soldiers are still said to show up here from time to time.

“People who have claimed to have seen, or heard, things that look like people that they could see through, or that were in the wrong place dressed inappropriately,” he says.

Guests can set up camp for the night and actually stay feet away from a cemetery. Some say they’re not alone.

“We’ve got a story of a full body of a very young man dressed in a confederate uniform who had even given them a name, Jeffrey,” says Bunn.

Dating back to the early 1800’s the Town I’d Blakeley was once the seat of Baldwin County. The old courthouse foundation still remains.

“It would be difficult to imagine if there were such a thing as a place being haunted that this wouldn’t be one of them,” he says.

So, next time you’re in Baldwin County take a drive up Highway 225 in Spanish Fort. You might be in for a surprise.