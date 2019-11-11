Papa John’s raising money Tuesday for family of fallen fire chief

(WKRG) — On Tuesday, Nov. 12, local Papa John’s restaurants will donate 25 percent of all orders to the family of Dwain Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was killed while he was responding to a fatal accident near the Florida/Alabama state line on Nov. 6.

Bradshaw’s wife, Christine Bradshaw, is an employee at Papa John’s. The company released the following statement:

“At Papa John’s, team members are at the heart of our business and when they are in need, we work to help them through the rough times.

Our valued team member, Christine Bradshaw, is mourning the loss of her husband, Escambia County Fire Rescue Firefighter and U.S. Air Force Veteran Dwain Bradshaw. Bradshaw lost his life last week while on the scene of an accident he had been working.

To honor this fallen hero, Papa John’s locations in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Mobile and Baldwin counties will be donating 25% of all orders on Tuesday, November 12th to his family. To show your support, please order from a participating Papa John’s location.

To find a Papa John’s location near you, click here.