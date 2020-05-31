‘Panini Pete’ closing four restaurants Sunday to honor George Floyd

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Panini Pete’s, Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina, Ed’s Seafood Shed on the causeway and Squid Ink in downtown Mobile will be closed Sunday to remember the life of George Floyd. Floyd was killed last week in Minneapolis and since that time his death has sparked protests across the country.

‘Panini Pete,’ who owns the restaurants, posted the following message to the their respective Facebook pages.

“All of our Restaurants will be closed Sunday 5/31,” it read.

