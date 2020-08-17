“Panda Watch” begins at Washington’s National Zoo

WASHINGTON (AP) – Zookeepers at Washington’s National Zoo are on furry black-and-white baby watch after concluding that venerable giant panda matriarch Mei Ziang is pregnant and could give birth this week. It’s a welcome bit of good news amid a pandemic that kept the zoo shuttered for months. The announcement of the pregnancy has already touched off a fresh round of panda-mania for one of the zoo’s feature attractions. Viewership on the zoo’s panda-cam has increased 800 percent. A zoo spokeswoman says, “We totally need this joy!”

