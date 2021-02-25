Palm Beach County defies Florida governor’s call to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Going to the doctor can be stressful for anyone, let alone adolescents. Young women tend to not start their routine treatment for gynecologic issues until about 18 or 19, and in a lot of cases, that's just too late.

That's why two doctors at USA health help lead the pediatric and adolescent gynecology division. It's the first of its kind in South Alabama aimed to give young women a comfortable space to be more proactive about their health.