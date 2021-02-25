Palm Beach County defies Florida governor’s call to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Palm Beach County has defied Florida’s governor and refused to lower its flags for a day in honor of the late conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh. Flags at the county courthouse remained at full-staff on Wednesday even though Gov. Ron DeSantis had order flags lowered there, at the state Capitol and at the Town of Palm Beach. Palm Beach County said it was following its normal flag protocols. One county commissioner said the flags should stay at full-staff, calling Limbaugh “incredibly divisive.” Flags at the Capitol and in the Town of Palm Beach were lowered. The governor’s office called the county’s move “petty.”

