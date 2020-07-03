Painting by blind artist featured in Jubilee Festival Poster

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The festival poster art for the 32nd Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts features the work of Ricky Trione. The local artist is well known along the Eastern Shore for his sea life scenes and the inspirational story of how he overcame his disability of being blind to learn how to paint and teach others.

See news release below issued by The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more about the Jubilee Festival of Arts, visit www.thejubileefestival.com.

