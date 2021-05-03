Paddleboarder suffers possible shark bite at Florida beach

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A 64-year-old woman suffered a possible shark bite while she was sitting on a paddleboard in the water off a Florida beach.

A Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Captain said the victim was sitting on the board off New Smyrna Beach on Friday morning when she was bitten on the foot. Officials say the woman suffered lacerations to her foot and was taken to a hospital. Authorities say it marks the first shark bite of the year in Volusia County. The captain says the woman didn’t see what bit her but it was “presumed” to be a shark. The woman wasn’t immediately identified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories