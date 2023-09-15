MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pediatric to Adult Care Transition, PACT, is a program at USA Health’s Johnson Haynes Jr. Comprehensive Center that helps pediatric patients with Sickle Cell Disease transition into the adult care system.

Antwan Hogue, MD, senior hospitalist at USA Health, joined WKRG on the Doctor is In to share the importance of the PACT Program.

Dr. Hogue answers the following questions in the video above: