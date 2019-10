BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Brewton Police need your help in locating the two people seen in these photos. Police say Tuesday night around 10 p.m. the two individuals robbed the Brewton Package store on South Boulevard.

The suspects fled on foot and police used K-9 units to search for the pair, but had no luck finding them.

If you have any information please call Brewton Police Department Investigations at 251-809-2804.