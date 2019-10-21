Pace Sonny’s holds grand opening

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Sonny’s BBQ restaurant in Pace held its grand opening Monday, adding another restaurant to the fast-growing town in between Pensacola and Milton.

The new Sonny’s features all the latest amenities and design elements from the barbecue restaurant chain, including a full bar, drive-thru and a new salad bar design, a media release said.

The 6,601-square-foot restaurant brings 106 new jobs into the Pace area and can seat 175 people.

The Pace Sonny’s, located at 54115 Highway 90, has been open for a few weeks but celebrated its opening Monday with the Pace Area Chamber of Commerce and Sonny’s founder Sonny Tillman.

Tillman founded Sonny’s more than 50 years ago in Gainesville, Florida.

Sonny’s joins other restaurant chains like IHOP, Panda Express, Dunkin’, Panera Bread, Moe’s and others that have opened in the small town within the last few years.